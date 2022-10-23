Two bodies found in crash of small plane off Costa Rica

Rescue teams in Costa Rica on Saturday found the bodies of two people who were among six traveling on a small plane that crashed in the Caribbean, officials said.

The aircraft was carrying five German passengers and a Swiss pilot on a flight from Mexico when it went down Friday off the coast of Costa Rica.

"We have recovered some pieces of the plane that were washed in by the tide, and two bodies," said Public Security Minister Jorge Torres.

Search and rescue operations began after the plane lost contact with a control tower in eastern Limon province.

The search resumed Saturday and wreckage from the plane was found in the water 28 kilometers (17 miles) from the Limon airport, the public security ministry said.

The five Germans on the plane were Rainer Schaller, the wealthy founder of a chain of gyms called McFit, his partner and their two children and another unnamed man, the German newspaper Bild reported, quoting a company spokesman.

The Costa Rican foreign ministry gave no information on the identity of those killed in the crash.

Costa Rican press reports said the plane was a jet that left from the Mexican state of Chiapas.






