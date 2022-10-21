Ex-U.S. Vice President Mike Pence hints he may not support Trump in elections

Former Vice President Mike Pence hinted Wednesday that he may not support his former boss Donald Trump if he is nominated for the presidential race in 2024.

"Well, there might be somebody else I'd prefer more," Pence told a crowd at Georgetown University when asked if he would support Trump if he were to run for president again and become the Republican nominee.

"What I can tell you is, I have every confidence that the Republican Party is going to sort out leadership," he added. "All my focus has been on the midterm elections and it'll stay that way for the next 20 days. But after that, we'll be thinking about the future, ours and the nation's and I'll keep you posted."

According to political analysts, Pence's remarks are the last possible indication that he would consider running for the 2024 U.S. presidential elections.

Pence, who broke with Trump over "fraud" allegations during the 2020 presidential elections and the events of the Jan. 6 U.S. capital raid in 2021, avoids publicly criticizing Trump.

Implying that he may be a candidate for the 2024 presidential elections, Trump has not made a clear statement about his candidacy so far.

Last July, speaking to New York magazine Trump said on his possible run for the presidency: "In my own mind, I've already made that decision," and he would only announce it during the November midterm elections on Nov. 8.