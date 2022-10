Biden acknowledges 'more work to do' to curb US inflation

President Joe Biden acknowledged Thursday that the United States had "more work to do" to wrestle inflation down from current record highs, after government data showed a larger-than-expected jump in prices last month.

Biden touted "some progress in the fight" but admitted that "prices are still too high," in a statement following the disappointing consumer inflation report that sets the stage for more aggressive Federal Reserve rate hikes.

"We have more work to do," Biden said.