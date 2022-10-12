Biden designates WWII-era training site in Colorado as national monument

President Joe Biden designated a World War II training ground in the US state of Colorado as a new national monument on Wednesday.

"Today, using authorities under the Antiquities Act, I'm establishing the Camp Hale Continental Divide National Monument. This is the first new national monument of my presidency using this authority," Biden said at an event in his first stop near Vail, Colorado.

"When you think of the natural beauty of Colorado, and the history of our nation, you find it here," said Biden. "For thousands of years, Tribal Nations have been stewards of these grounds … Today, I'll be signing this proclamation to preserve these sacred Tribal grounds as a national monument."

Camp Hale was the center of mountain and winter warfare training developed by the US Army during World War II. It is located between Red Cliff and Leadville in the Eagle River valley.

Biden is using his executive powers to protect the historic landscape, according to the Washington Post, and he is delivering on a key priority for Democrat Senator Michael Bennet ahead of next month's midterm elections.

Bennet hailed Biden's designation decision when he spoke before the president.

"You have excellent taste Mr. President, for your administration's first national monument designation. Your designation means more Americans will come to appreciate the extraordinary history of this place," said Bennet.

"Years from now we can bring our kids and grandkids here and tell them the story of the 10th Mountain Division and their contributions not only to Colorado but to humanity. And for that, Mr. president, Colorado will be forever grateful," he added.





