U.S. says it killed Daesh/ISIS official in northern Syria operation

The U.S. military said Thursday that it killed a Daesh/ISIS official during an operation in northern Syria.

"Last night, U.S. Central Command forces conducted a helicopter raid in northeast Syria, near the village of Qamishli, targeting Rakkan Wahid al-Shammri, an ISIS official known to facilitate the smuggling of weapons and fighters to support ISIS operations," said the command, or CENTCOM, in a statement.

"During the operation, the targeted individual was killed and one of his associates was wounded," said the statement.

Two more people associated with the terrorist group were detained by U.S. forces.

"No U.S. forces were injured or killed during the operation, no civilians were killed or wounded, and there was no loss or damage to U.S. equipment," the statement said.

"USCENTCOM is committed to our allies and partners in the enduring defeat of ISIS," said spokesman Col. Joe Buccino in the statement.