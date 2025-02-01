700 killed, 2,800 injured in 5 days amid rebel offensive in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo: UN

The UN issued urgent appeals to end the violence in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), where fighting between government forces and the M23 rebels has left at least 700 people dead and 2,800 injured in five days.

The World Health Organization (WHO), alongside government partners, conducted an assessment that revealed the staggering toll of the conflict. Officials warned, however, that the figures are likely to rise as more information becomes available.

The UN agencies urged an end to the escalating violence, warning of worsening conditions in Goma, home to about 3 million people.

The World Food Programme (WFP) has raised alarms about dwindling supplies of food, clean water and medical resources.

"People are really running out of food, clean water, medical supplies, and that's a big concern," said spokeswoman Shelley Thakral.

The crisis is compounded by severe human rights abuses. At least two internally displaced persons (IDP) camps were bombed, according to the UN human rights office (OHCHR). OHCHR has also documented summary executions of at least 12 people by the M23 on Jan. 26 - 28.

Jeremy Laurence, OHCHR spokesman, warned that the escalation risks deepening the prevalence of sexual violence, a persistent issue in the region for decades.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, urged an immediate cessation of hostilities and adherence to international humanitarian law, Laurence added.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) expressed concern about hundreds of thousands of civilians uprooted by the violence, many of whom were already displaced. IOM Director General Amy Pope emphasized the dire situation: "With the current alarming upsurge in fighting, an already dire situation is rapidly becoming very much worse."

Visiting IDP sites near Goma, the UN aid coordination office (OCHA) reported finding operational but strained water and health care services. Without urgent intervention, the risk of disease outbreaks will continue to escalate, it warned.

The M23 rebel group launched a major offensive last week in Goma.

Kinshasa accused Rwanda of sending troops to support the rebels. Rwanda denied the accusation, but regional leaders have urged an immediate ceasefire, as dozens have died with hundreds injured.

Uganda has also been accused of backing the rebels, a claim it rejects.

Thousands have been displaced, many fleeing to Rwanda, including staff from international organizations like the UN and the World Bank.

Rwanda said nine of its citizens died in alleged cross-border fire from Goma. At least 17 peacekeepers have also been killed since last week.







