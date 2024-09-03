Boko Haram kills 127 people in Nigeria, says Amnesty International

The Boko Haram terror group killed at least 127 people in an attack on a village in northwestern Nigeria, rights watchdog Amnesty International said on Tuesday.

Amnesty International Nigeria said in a statement on X that Boko Haram carried out the attack on Mafa village in northeastern Yobe state on Sunday and the victims were buried on Tuesday.

The rights group urged Nigerian authorities to investigate the vicious and unlawful killing of people.

"Search for dead bodies in the bush and in homes set ablaze is ongoing," it added.

"The attack demonstrates the armed group's disregard for the rules of international humanitarian law. These killings specifically targeting civilians amount to war crimes," said the rights group.

Police and eyewitnesses told Anadolu that the terrorists arrived on motorcycles and attacked a remote community in Yobe state late Sunday.

"Details of the attack were sketchy until Tuesday due to the remoteness of the area," police spokesperson Abdulkarim Dungus told Anadolu.