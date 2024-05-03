Explosion in DR Congo camp for displaced leaves 10 dead

An explosion at the Mugunga Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp near Goma in North Kivu has claimed the lives of 10 individuals and left over 20 wounded, civil society groups reported.

According to witnesses, two explosive devices detonated on Friday morning within the camp, situated approximately 10 kilometers (6 miles) west of Goma.

"The two explosions followed one after the other while I was in the house with my family. There was no incident at home," said Kiro Mutasha, a resident of the Mugunga camp.

The victims are internally displaced individuals who had fled the M23 conflict in the Masisi region. Angered by the attack, displaced residents have blocked roads in protest.

Official casualty figures have yet to be confirmed. LUCHA, a movement advocating for good governance, has accused M23 rebels of orchestrating the incident.