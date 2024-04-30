Houthis fire 3 anti-ship ballistic missiles into Red Sea: US military

Yemen's Houthi group fired anti-ship ballistic missiles (ASBMs) and launched unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) into the Red Sea, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said Monday.

"Between 10:00 a.m. and 5:20 p.m. (Sanaa time) on April 29, Iranian-backed Houthi terrorists fired three anti-ship ballistic missiles (ASBMs) and (launched) three UAVs from Yemen into the Red Sea towards MV Cyclades, a Malta-flagged, Greece-owned vessel," CENTCOM said in a statement.

There were no injuries and the vessel continued on its way, it added.

Earlier, CENTCOM forces successfully engaged and destroyed one Houthi-launched airborne UAV on a flight path towards the USS Philippine Sea and USS Laboon in the Red Sea, it said, reporting no injuries or damage.

"It was determined the UAV presented an imminent threat to U.S., coalition, and merchant vessels in the region," it added.

Yemen's Houthi group has been targeting cargo ships in the Red Sea owned or operated by Israeli companies or transporting goods to and from Israel in solidarity with the Gaza Strip, which has been under an Israeli onslaught since Oct. 7 last year.

The Red Sea is one of the world's most frequently used sea routes for oil and fuel shipments.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin recently announced the creation of a multinational mission, Operation Prosperity Guardian, to counter the Houthi attacks.