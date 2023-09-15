Moroccan King and Central Bank contribute $200 million to earthquake victims

In a written statement made by the "Al Mada" group belonging to the Moroccan royal family, it was announced that a decision has been made to donate 1 billion dirhams (approximately 100 million dollars) to a special account for earthquake victims.

The statement indicated that this donation plan was implemented upon the proposal of the group's main shareholder, King Mohammed VI.

The Central Bank of Morocco also announced that it will contribute 1 billion dirhams to the special account opened to alleviate the effects of the earthquake.

Furthermore, many public and private institutions have also decided to make donations to the bank account opened for the earthquake victims.