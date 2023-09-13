Scholz to address UN Security Council at meeting on Ukraine war

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will address the United Nations Security Council on Wednesday of next week during a meeting on Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.



German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, Environment Minister Steffi Lemke and Development Minister Svenja Schulze are also expected to join Scholz in New York next week, when world leaders will gather for the annual UN General Assembly.



Scholz plans to travel to New York on Sunday with his wife, Britta Ernst, for a multi-day visit that will also include a climate summit and a meeting on sustainable development.



The Security Council meeting may also be the first high-level meeting between senior Russian and Ukrainian government officials since Russia launched its full-scale attack in February 2022.



Russia will be represented at the meeting by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Ukraine has not yet announced who will represent the country, although observers expect Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to travel to New York to attend.



Scholz, during his visit to New York, will also receive the Atlantic Council's Global Citizen Award alongside Zelensky, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and the head of the First Eastern Investment Group, Victor Chu.



The awards are presented during a high-price gala dinner in New York hosted by the Washington-based foreign policy think tank. The awards are given annually to people "who have made exceptional and distinctive contributions to the strengthening of the transatlantic relationship.



