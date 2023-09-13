EU mobilizes $537,000 to help flood-stricken Libya

The EU on Wednesday announced that it has mobilized €500,000 ($537,000) for Libya, where devastating floods have killed thousands of people.

"The EU has released an initial €500,000 in humanitarian funding to tackle the most urgent needs of people in Libya affected by the impact of Storm Daniel," a European Commission statement said.

"Funding will be channeled through partners operating on the ground to deliver lifesaving health and water and sanitation supplies for the flood response in eastern Libya," it added.

According to the statement, some EU states, including Germany, Romania and, Finland, have offered assistance in the form of shelter items such as tents, field beds and blankets, 80 generators, food items, as well as hospital tents and water tanks via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism.

At least 6,000 people have been killed and thousands of others remain missing due to weekend floods caused by Storm Daniel in eastern Libya, according to officials.

Torrential rains swept several regions of the North African country on Sunday, most notably the cities of Derna, Benghazi, Al-Bayda, Al-Marj, and Soussa.