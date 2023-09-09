MOROCCOS UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE CITY MARRAKESH DAMAGED IN QUAKE

News Africa Morocco's UNESCO World Heritage city Marrakesh damaged in quake

Morocco's UNESCO World Heritage city Marrakesh damaged in quake

A deadly earthquake in Morocco has caused damage to buildings in the historic city of Marrakesh, which is a UNESCO World Heritage site and a renowned tourist destination. This was confirmed by a culture ministry official on Saturday.

DPA AFRICA Published September 09,2023 Subscribe

Buildings in Morocco's old city of Marrakesh, a UNESCO World Heritage site and a famed tourist hub, have suffered some damage after a deadly earthquake struck the country, a culture ministry official said on Saturday.



Hassan Hernan, the regional director of the ministry in the Marrakesh-Safi region, told dpa that information available so far indicate some cracks and slight fissures in a group of palaces and historic buildings in the ancient city.



The old city, or Medina, famous for its narrow alleys and a magnet for visitors and traders, was full of rubble on Saturday resulting from the quake which hit the region late Friday, killing more than 1,000 people so far.



Residents of Marrakesh, the nearest major city to the epicentre, said they felt the ground shaking under their feet as debris began to fall on them.



Several people were seriously injured in the old city, one resident said.



Footage on Moroccan television showed some big cracks in one section of the medieval city wall with rubble on the ground.



Several clips on X, formerly known as Twitter, purportedly showed buildings crashing down. One video showed the minaret of the ancient Kutubiyya mosque in Marrakesh shrouded in a dust cloud.



Hernan said officials at the Ministry of Culture were working in coordination with local authorities to conduct a comprehensive assessment of the damage in the city.



"The picture will not be complete before 48 hours, but what is certain so far is that the damage is minor in major historic sites in the old city," he added. ‏









