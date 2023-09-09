At least 632 dead as Morocco shaken by 6.8-magnitude quake

At least 632 people have been killed in Morocco in a powerful earthquake, the country's Interior Ministry said on Saturday morning.



A magnitude-6.8 earthquake rocked Morocco at 11 pm on Friday (2200 GMT), the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.



The quake occurred around 70 kilometres southwest of Marrakesh at a depth of 18.5 kilometres, USGS said.



The ministry said a further 153 people were injured.



Nasser Jabour, director of the National Institute of Geophysics, told Moroccan news agency MAP that the quake had been felt in several cities within 400 kilometres of the epicentre.



"It is the first time in a century that the institute records a violent earthquake of this kind in Morocco," he said.



The quake was followed by hundreds of aftershocks, Jabour said.



The earthquake caused panic among residents in Marrakesh, Agadir and other cities and was also felt in Rabat and Casablanca, local newspaper Le Matin reported.



Hospitals in Marrakesh called on people to donate blood, while there were still people believed to be trapped beneath the rubble, local media reported.



Moroccan television broadcasts showed buildings reduced to rubble and damage to the famous red walls that surround parts of Marrakesh's historic area.



The last major earthquake to strike the country occured in 2004, when a 6.4-magnitude earthquake killed more than 600 people.





