Freak flooding in Algeria kills seven

In the provinces of Tlemcen and El Bayadh, heavy rainfall caused a severe flood disaster.

In the Tlemcen province, four people lost their lives as they were swept away by the floodwaters, while in the El Bayadh province, three people also lost their lives.

Officials announced the initiation of search and rescue operations in the flood disaster where two people went missing.

The Algerian Civil Protection Organization reported that four people were rescued from a vehicle swept away by the floodwaters in the Bab Al-Assa district, which is connected to Tlemcen.

The Algerian Civil Defense Directorate advised citizens to take precautions against sudden flooding caused by rainfall, stay away from low-lying areas, and avoid contact with conductive metal objects to prevent electric shock.