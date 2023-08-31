 Contact Us
News Africa Massive building fire in South Africa’s Johannesburg kills dozens of people

Massive building fire in South Africa’s Johannesburg kills dozens of people

A tragic fire has claimed the lives of at least 73 individuals in a building located in the heart of Johannesburg, a major city in South Africa. An additional 52 people sustained injuries, as reported by Robert Mulaudzi, a spokesperson for the local rescue service, through the X platform, previously known as Twitter.

Agencies and A News AFRICA
Published August 31,2023
Subscribe
MASSIVE BUILDING FIRE IN SOUTH AFRICA’S JOHANNESBURG KILLS DOZENS OF PEOPLE

At least 73 people have died in a devastating blaze in a building in the centre of the South African metropolis of Johannesburg.

At least 52 other people were injured, wrote Robert Mulaudzi, a spokesman for the local rescue service, on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter.

He said the rescue and recovery operation was continuing. Dozens of residents had been evacuated, Mulaudzi said.

Mgcini Tshwaku, a public security official for Johannesburg, told the eNCA television station that it was an illegally occupied building.

As there is no electricity supply in such buildings, it is suspected that candles or a cooking fire could have caused the fire, Tshwaku said. No official investigation had been concluded so far, he said.