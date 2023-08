Massive building fire in South Africa’s Johannesburg : Kills at least 52 people

According to a statement from the South Africa Emergency Management Services, a fire broke out in a high-rise building in Johannesburg early in the morning.

Initial findings indicate that 52 people have died, including 1 baby, and numerous individuals have been injured.

Officials expressed concern about a potential increase in the death toll, noting that the fire has largely been brought under control, but dense smoke remains inside.

Rescue teams are continuing search and rescue operations.