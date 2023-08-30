Gabonese soldiers announce they have seized power

A group of senior Gabonese army officers appeared on national television early Wednesday and announced that they had seized power.

The move came shortly after the Gabonese Election Centre (CGE) confirmed that incumbent President Ali Bongo officially won a third term as president with 64.27% of the vote.

"Today, Aug. 30, 2023, we, the defense and security forces united in the Committee for the Transition and Restoration of Institutions (CTRI), on behalf of the Gabonese people and guarantor of the protection of institutions, have decided to defend peace by putting an end to the current regime," said a spokesman.

He declared the cancellation of the Aug. 26 general elections, the closure of all borders until further notice, and the dissolution of all institutions of the republic.

The election results "are truncated," he said, declaring them null and void.













