Over 40% of Sudanese people suffer from hunger: WHO chief

Sudanese women, who fled the conflict in Geneina in Sudan's Darfur region, carry their belongings as they walk towards their makeshift shelters in Adre, Chad August 5, 2023. (REUTERS)

More than 40% of the Sudanese population is suffering from hunger, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday.

"WHO remains highly concerned about the worsening humanitarian situation in Sudan, which is now entering its fourth month of conflict," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a press briefing in Geneva.

The number of people facing hunger has doubled since May last year, Tedros said.

He emphasized that limited access to medicines, medical supplies, electricity, and water remains a challenge in the conflict-affected states.

Sudan has been ravaged by clashes between the army and the Rapid Support Forces since April, in a conflict that killed more than 3,000 civilians and injured thousands, according to local medics.

Since the conflict began, over four million people have been displaced by the crisis, according to the latest data from the UN refugee agency UNHCR.