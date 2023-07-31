Sudan extends airspace closure until Aug. 15

Sudan on Monday extended the closure of the country's airspace until Aug. 15 amid ongoing clashes between the army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group.

The Civil Aviation Authority said Sudan's airspace will remain closed to all flights until Aug. 15, the official Sudan News Agency said.

Only humanitarian aid and permitted evacuation flights will be exempted from the closure, it added.

Sudan has been ravaged by clashes between the army and the RSF since April, in a conflict that killed more than 3,000 civilians and injured thousands, according to local medics.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) estimates that nearly three million people have been displaced by the current conflict in Sudan.







