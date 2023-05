Minutes after a one-week ceasefire between Sudan's army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces officially went into force at 9:45 pm (1945 GMT) Monday, witnesses reported air strikes and clashes.

They reported combat in north Khartoum, and air strikes in the east of the capital, after the Saudi and US-brokered ceasefire went into effect, the latest of multiple truces to have been announced and violated during five weeks of fighting.