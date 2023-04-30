Turkish man recounts escape from Sudan violence

The morning of April 15 broke like any other day in Sudan, but as the sun rose higher in the sky, an ominous tension began to fill the air. For a Turkish man, this tension became all too real when his phone rang, rudely jolting him from his peaceful slumber. On the other end of the line, his manager's voice trembled with urgency, delivering news that shook him to his core. As the day wore on, he would come to understand the reality of violent clashes.

Ahmet Tayyip Oksuz was working at a Turkish firm as a deputy manager in Sudan when conflict broke out in the northeastern African country. He had been in Sudan for over one and a half years and had grown to love the culture and people there. However, when the violence escalated, he knew he had to leave the country for his own safety.

"On the first day (of the conflict), an incredible silence enveloped the city (Khartoum). The only sounds audible were those of clashes and bombs. Everyone stayed indoors. People tried to follow the developments on the internet," Oksuz, 25, recounted in an interview with Anadolu.

Oksuz pointed out that during previous such incidents in the country, the internet was typically shut down, but surprisingly, it remained accessible during the recent violence. He said he believes that this may have been a deliberate move by the military to garner support from the public or to showcase their actions on Twitter.

Describing how hard it was experiencing such a thing, Oksuz said: "As a Turk, I have never seen such a thing in my life. It is a very frustrating situation psychologically."

"I am 25 years old, I have never seen a MiG-29 or an F16 taking off and hitting a target about a kilometer away in the air, a flying missile."

Ozsuz further said that the Turkish people in Sudan kept in touch to share information on open grocery shops and safe roads, and which forces controlled which streets.

"First, we immediately tried to call our friends. ... We tried to make a human corridor by communicating with each other. We tried to figure out how can we make an escape route," he noted.

On the first day, he said, no shops were open, and it was only on the second and third days that they managed to find a nearby shop with limited supplies. Besides his own needs, he made sure to consider also the needs of others and bought only what he needed, including flour.

What struck them the most, however, was the remarkable kindness and touching display of empathy of Sudanese people in the face of adversity, he added.

"I appreciate the people of Sudan. In the early days there, when I went to the grocery store, everyone wanted to leave something for other people as much as possible. I witnessed this."

- DESPERATION OF SUDANESE PEOPLE

Also, Oksuz said, the Sudanese people are in a state of desperation and believe that whoever comes to power will not improve their current situation. "People have really suffered from such situations. So the people were fed up. There is desperation."

"The only thing Sudanese people want is peace," he said, adding that the Sudanese yearn for basic amenities, like enjoying the simple pleasures of life like coffee and internet access, which they deserve.

He highlighted the kindness and hospitality shown by the Sudanese people, who have opened their doors, offered meals, and helped in times of need.

"I have always received kindness from Sudanese people. They love Turks very much, because of our president (Recep Tayyip Erdogan) and the investments our country has made there."

Okuz also said he was left with a heavy heart as he could not bid farewell to his Sudanese friends before departing from the country.

- FLEEING TO SAFETY

When the conflict erupted in Sudan, Oksuz found himself having to leave the country, but he did so with a heavy heart, knowing that he was leaving behind a place that had come to feel like a second home to him. Türkiye stepped in to evacuate him and other Turkish citizens from the country, but Oksuz's memories of Sudan will likely linger long after his departure.

Oksuz said they were rescued from Sudan by Türkiye, and the evacuation operation lasted almost five days. After leaving the conflict-torn country, they first traveled to Ethiopia before eventually arriving in Istanbul on Thursday morning.

Once he arrived safely back in Türkiye, Oksuz had a mixed sense of relief and sadness. He was relieved to be out of harm's way and back with his family, but he also felt a deep sense of loss for the people and the country he had left behind.

He expressed his joy at returning home, saying: "When we reached our country, I wanted to kiss the ground at the airport."

"The process really affected us. It is very nice to come to our homeland and reach our family. When I arrived, the first thing I looked at was the sky, the blue color of the sky," he added.

"We are physically here right now, but our hearts, everything is there, our (Sudanese) friends are there. We will never leave them alone," he said.

Thousands of people, including nationals of other countries, have fled Sudan since the outbreak of violence between the two conflicting rivals on April 15.

A disagreement had been fomenting in recent months between the army and the paramilitary group over a military security reform.

At least 528 people have been killed and more than 4,500 injured in the fighting since April 15, according to Sudan's Health Ministry.















