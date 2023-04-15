Turkish embassy extends helping hand to South Sudan for Ramadan

The Turkish Embassy in South Sudan, with funding from the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), donated nearly 200 packages of food to vulnerable Muslims in South Sudan on Friday during the holy month of Ramadan.

The food packages, which contained cooking oil, beans, rice, sugar, and maize flour, were handed over to Muslims in South Sudan with the coordination of the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) and Tawasul Humanitarian Islamic Organization.

The Turkish embassy distributed 400 food packages to vulnerable people in different locations across the capital city of Juba during Ramadan.

Erdem Mutaf, the Turkish ambassador to South Sudan, affirmed that, even after the recent catastrophic earthquake which resulted in the loss of over 50,000 lives, Türkiye is still committed to supporting and helping the people of South Sudan.

"We are here and we will be here in future," said Mutaf. "These food packages are the symbols of your Turkish sisters and brothers' help and solidarity with you".

The Turkish Embassy, along with their developmental and aid agencies, is also working closely with women's organizations in South Sudan, according to the ambassador.

"We are implementing projects of women empowerment, vocational training child care, helping elderly and disabled people... From these projects, they will be able to generate money for themselves and feed themselves and their family in the future.

"Supporting women means supporting the societies," said the ambassador.

Medina Mohamed, the executive director of Tawasul Humanitarian Islamic Organization, expressed her gratitude to the Turkish Embassy, stating that the assistance they received is of great support, especially during a critical time when people are fasting and unable to go out and find food for themselves.

"Turkish Embassy has really tried to help us during this holy month of Ramadan, despite the crises they have in their country, they manage to bring us some food that will help us," said Mohamed.

Turkish people are really good friends of South Sudan, she added.