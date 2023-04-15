Russia calls for ‘urgent steps’ to end violent clashes in Sudan

Russia on Saturday called for "urgent steps" to cease violent clashes between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

"The dramatic events taking place in Sudan cause serious concern in Moscow. We call on the parties to the conflict to show political will and restraint and take urgent steps toward a cease-fire. We proceed from the fact that any disagreements can be settled through negotiations," a Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said that the Russian Embassy in Khartoum functions in high-security mode.

Fighting broke out in Khartoum early Saturday with gunfire and bombs heard near the army headquarters and presidential palace, according to an Anadolu reporter in Khartoum.

The Rapid Support Force (RSF) claimed that it had taken control of Khartoum airport and Merowe military base in northern Sudan.

The dispute between the two sides came to the surface on Thursday when the army said recent movements by the RSF had happened without coordination and were illegal, with their rift centering around a proposed transition to civilian rule.

















