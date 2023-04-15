Nigerian police say 10 killed after attack by militants

At least 10 people were killed by Boko Haram militants in Nigeria's northeastern Yobe state, police said on Saturday, the latest attack in a region where security forces are battling a long-running insurgency.

The Boko Haram insurgency, which erupted in northeast Nigeria in 2009, has killed more than 350,000 people and forced at least 2 million to flee their homes, international aid groups say.

Yobe state police spokesperson Dungus Abdulkarim said the latest incident occurred in Buni Gari Gujba local government area on Friday, when a group of villagers were ambushed by Boko Haram militants while searching for a missing villager.

"Ten bodies were recovered in all. The security operatives have been despatched to the area now to face the insurgents who from time to time frequent that particular area," Abdulkarim told Reuters by phone.

Boko Haram has split over time, with an active offshoot called Daesh West Africa Province, an affiliate of Daesh, also claiming responsibility for several attacks in the west African country.