SOUTH SUDANS PRESIDENT SACKS DEFENSE, INTERIOR MINISTERS

South Sudan's President Salva Kiir Mayardit dismissed the country's defense and interior ministers on Friday.

Angelina Teny, the minister of defense, and Mahmoud Solomon, the interior minister, were sacked by presidential decree read out on state television.

No reason was cited for the president's decision.

Kiir did not name the replacement immediately after sacking the two ministers.

Teny, the wife to the First Vice President Riek Machar, was appointed as Defense and Veterans' Affairs Minister in 2020.

The ministry was under the Sudan People's Liberation Movement in Opposition (SPLM-IO) under Riek Machar whereas the Ministry of Interior was under the Sudan People's Liberation Movement in Government (SPLM) Party headed by Kiir.

Kiir also issued another decree that switched the ministries, saying the ministry of defense will now be controlled by his party SPLM whereas the ministry of interior will go to SPLM-IO under FVP Riek Machar.









