Paris police detain 100 after Morocco fans' celebration turns violent

More than 100 Morocco fans were detained in the greater Paris region during violence that erupted in the early hours of Sunday after their team made it through to the semi-finals of the football World Cup.



Most of those arrested would face charges of damage to property and public violence directed at the forces of law and order, according to a police statement. Some had merely joined groups with the intention of committing acts of violence, it read.



A total of 108 people were detained, while 19 security personnel were slightly injured in the disturbances.



Police estimated that around 20,000 fans of the Morocco team had gathered on the Champs-Élysées, in a celebration that was initially peaceful.



Starting about an hour before midnight, there were isolated incidents of missiles thrown at police. Three scooters were set alight. And a number of shop windows were damaged.



Morocco beat Portugal 1-0 in Qatar's Al Thumami Stadium to advance to the competition's penultimate round. They will take on France on Wednesday.



