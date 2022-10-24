At least 36 killed in conflict over grazing land in Nigeria

At least 36 people have been killed in clashes over grazing land between herdsmen and farmers in western Nigeria, officials said.



The government in the state of Benue assumes that 50 people have been killed but only 36 bodies have been recovered, government spokesman Terver Akase told dpa on Saturday. Another 20 people were reportedly injured in the fighting.



The violence occurred on Wednesday, but information only became known at the end of the week. Most of the residents of the village of Gbeji are on the run, said the spokesman.



Last week, 22 people were killed in a similar clash in a neighbouring village of Gbeji.



Conflicts over fertile land, which is needed both for growing food and for grazing livestock, have increased in the country of 206 million people.



The herdsmen of the Fulani ethnic group, who have a long nomadic tradition, have left northern Nigeria because of the drought. They are increasingly looking for food for their animals in southern and central Nigeria.



