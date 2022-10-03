Multiple bombings leave several dead in central Somalia

Multiple bombings hit the central Somali town of Beledweyne on Monday killing several people, the state-run news agency reported.

Four persons, including Dr. Zakariye Mohamed Ahmed Hurre, the health minister for Hirshabelle state, have been killed in the explosions, according to the Somali National News Agency (SONNA).

According to SONNA, Beledweyne has been the epicenter of recent local mobilization against the al-Shabaab terrorist group.

The bombings came a day after Somali authorities announced that Abdullahi Nadir, a top leader of the al-Shabaab terrorists, was killed in a joint operation by the Somali military and international partner forces.

Nadir was wanted by the Somali government for a long time and had a $3 million US bounty on his head.

Al-Shabaab has waged a deadly campaign against the Somali government and international forces since 2007.