Tear gas fired at Burkina protesters from inside French embassy

Tear gas was fired from inside the French embassy in Burkina Faso's capital on Sunday at dozens of rock-throwing protesters, according to an AFP journalist, as unrest simmered following the nation's second coup this year.

Demonstrators had set fire to barriers outside the building in Ouagadougou and lobbed rocks at the structure when the tear gas volleys were fired.

The unrest came a day after junior military officers, who claimed to have ousted the country's junta leader, accused him of hiding out at a French base to plot a "counteroffensive".





