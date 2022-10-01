US says 'deeply concerned' by situation in Burkina Faso

The US government said Saturday it was "deeply concerned" by events in Burkina Faso where army officers have seized power in the second military takeover this year, with Washington condemning the violence and urging restraint.

"The United States is deeply concerned by events in Burkina Faso," State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement as he warned the unrest jeopardizes the timeline for a return to a civilian-led government.

"We call on those responsible to deescalate the situation, prevent harm to citizens and soldiers, and return to a constitutional order," he said.





