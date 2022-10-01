UN chief 'strongly condemns' coup in Burkina Faso: spokesman

The Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, on Saturday condemned army officers who seized power in Burkina Faso and called on all parties to refrain from using violence in the poor, restive West African country.

"The Secretary-General is deeply concerned about the unfolding developments in Burkina Faso. He strongly condemns any attempt to seize power by the force of arms and calls on all actors to refrain from violence and seek dialogue," spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.







