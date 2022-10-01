Islamic nations' organization slams ‘change by force’ in Burkina Faso

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Saturday condemned the ousting of Burkina Faso 's president, Paul-Henri Damiba, by force by military officers.

In a statement, the Jeddah-based organization said the change by force came at a time when the international community, including OIC, is committed to supporting Burkina Faso to lead a peaceful political transition that allows for holding free elections in the country.

OIC Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha called for calmness and upholding the spirit of dialogue and responsibility to achieve the aspirations of the people of Burkina Faso in security and stability.

Late on Friday, a group of military officers headed by army Captain Ibrahim Traore deposed Damiba, dissolved the transitional government and suspended the constitution.

The takeover in the West African state was second in less than a year, where Damiba seized power after overthrowing former President Roch Kabore in January.