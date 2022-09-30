Heavy gunfire heard in Burkina Faso, military on alert

Burkina Faso soldiers are seen deployed in Ouagadougou on September 30, 2022. (AFP Photo)

Armed soldiers were seen on the streets of Burkina Faso's capital after shots were fired Friday near the presidential palace.

Heavy gunfire has been heard Friday morning near the Burkinabe presidential palace and military camp in Ouagadougou.

"Loud bangs were heard in some areas of Ouagadougou, the Burkinabe Radio and Television (RTB) area is completely cordoned off and heavily armed soldiers are positioned in all the strategic roads of the city," a resident of Ouaga 200, a local town, told Anadolu Agency on condition of anonymity.

The source said over the phone that "loud bangs" were heard at dawn in the Baba Sy military camp where the Patriotic Movement for Safeguard and Restoration (MPSR), the junta, has established its headquarters.

"Shooting resumed at 7 a.m. local time and calm has returned for the moment," the resident added.

State television went off air, according to reports on the ground.

Local media reported "confusion" in the country after the shooting with fears of a mutiny.

The incident comes in the wake of mass protests against insecurity in the country. The Burkinabe junta took power in January 2022 in a similar context, preceded by a public outcry against insecurity.

Terrorist attacks have not ceased since this takeover.