14 feared dead after boat capsizes in Nigeria

At least 14 people are feared dead after a boat capsized in Nigeria's central Benue State, authorities said Friday.

The boat carrying passengers returning from the market in Fada village in the Guma local government area, capsized in the Benue River, said the chairman of Guma local government Michael Uba, according to media reports.

He said 14 bodies were found during search and rescue efforts and 26 people were rescued.

Efforts are underway to find missing passengers, according to Uba, who said authorities are concerned that the death toll will increase.

In Nigeria, there are occasional boat disasters on rivers during the rainy season.