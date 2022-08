The number of civilians killed in a 30-hour siege by Al-Shabaab terrorists at a hotel in Somalia 's capital Mogadishu has climbed to 21, Health Minister Ali Haji Adan said Sunday.

"The ministry of health has so far confirmed the deaths of 21 people and 117 people wounded" in the gun and bomb attack by the Al-Qaeda-linked group that began on Friday evening and lasted over a day, he said.