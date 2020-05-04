TIKA delivers food packages to needy people in Georgia

Turkey's state-run aid agency on Monday delivered food packages to people in need in Georgia and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

According to a statement by the office of the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi, the agency distributed basic food assistance to 1,000 families living in difficult conditions in the country's Adjara, Samegrelo, Guria, Svaneti, Kartli and Kakheti regions.

Georgian Parliament Chairman Archil Talakvadze thanked Turkey and TIKA for their help to Georgians.

"Thanks to the help of TIKA, the needs of the local people were provided. TIKA served humanity with this project," he said.

The local administrators of the regions that received assistance from TIKA also conveyed their gratitude for Turkey's assistance.

Meanwhile, as part of the fight against the coronavirus, TIKA began the daily production of 5,000 loaves of bread and 25,000 surgical masks in Tbilisi.

TIKA HELPS 400 DISABLED PEOPLE IN TRNC

TIKA, in its efforts to deliver aid to all groups affected by the pandemic in the TRNC, most recently distributed adult and baby diapers to 400 disabled people and children.

The aid packages were distributed in the country's capital Lefkosa, as well as the Girne, Magusa and Guzelyurt provinces.

Ali Murat Başçeri, Turkey's Ambassador in Lefkosa, said TIKA would continue to help the TRNC.

Turkey has delivered aid to at least 57 countries, including, the US, Italy, Spain and the UK, and remains the world's third-largest provider of humanitarian aid during the pandemic.

COVID-19 cases have been reported in 187 countries and regions since it emerged in Wuhan, China last December, with the US and Europe the hardest-hit areas.

More than 3.53 million cases have been reported worldwide, with the death toll exceeding 248,000, according to data compiled by the US-based Johns Hopkins University. Over 1.13 million people have recovered.





