Spanish football clubs to start training this week

Professional football clubs in Spain are set to begin training this week with government permission.

"LaLiga Santander and LaLiga SmartBank clubs train again this week," La Liga, the league's organizing company, said on Monday in a statement on its website.

La Liga said that the Spanish Health Ministry gave the clubs in the top two divisions permission to return to their workouts.

"In accordance with the Return to Training Protocol that LaLiga has drawn up with medical experts, solo training of professional players from LaLiga Santander and LaLiga SmartBank begins-after a medical examination by the club services," La Liga said.

"These measures contemplate a period of approximately one month with different phases that, in any case, will be subject to the de-escalation process established by the Government."

La Liga Santander is the premier football division in Spain, and La Liga SmartBank is the second division.

Javier Tebas, the president of La Liga, said that health comes first so the organizers have a protocol to protect the health of players, coaches, and everyone involved as La Liga wants to complete the season this summer.

"Circumstances are unprecedented, but we hope to start playing again in June and finish our 19/20 season this summer. To return is to win!" Tebas added.

In March, La Liga matches were paused for an indefinite period amid the COVID-19 outbreak, but the government recently announced eased restrictions as the tide of the virus wanes.

Spain on Monday reported 164 more deaths from coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing the official toll to 25,428.