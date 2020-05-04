Global coronavirus death toll surpasses 250,000

Global coronavirus fatalities exceeded the 250,000 mark on Monday, according to a running tally by the US-based Johns Hopkins University.

The university's figures counted 250,134 deaths, while the numbers of cases and recoveries stand at 3,562,919 and 1,144,454, respectively.

The US is the country hardest-hit by the global pandemic with over 1.1 million cases and more than 68,300 fatalities.

Italy has the second-highest death toll with 29,079, followed by the UK's tally of 28,809.

Since last week, China did not register a single fatality and its death toll continues to stand at 4,637. These figures continue to raise questions in and outside China.

Overall, the virus has spread to 187 countries since it first emerged in China in December.

Despite the rising number of cases, most who contract the virus suffer mild symptoms before making a recovery.