Global coronavirus cases surpass 3.5 million

A body wrapped in plastic that was unloaded from a refrigerated truck is handled by medical workers wearing personal protective equipment due to COVID-19 concerns, Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Brooklyn Hospital Center in New York. (AP Photo)

The number of registered coronavirus cases around the globe surpassed 3.5 million on Monday, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University.

With 1.15 million cases, the US stands as the country with the most officially confirmed cases.

Both Spain and Italy have over 210,000 cases, whereas the UK has so far confirmed over 187,800 cases.

As for France and Germany, each has registered over 165,000 official cases.

Turkey has announced more than 126,000 cases.

The novel coronavirus has claimed near a quarter-million lives around the world, while the US and Europe are regarded as the new epicenters of the outbreak.

Since first appearing in Wuhan, China last December, the novel coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, has spread to at least 187 countries and regions, with the US and Europe the hardest-hit areas.