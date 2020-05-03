U.S. death toll from novel coronavirus outbreak surpasses 66,000 mark

The death toll in the US from the novel coronavirus has surpassed the 66,000 mark, according to data Saturday compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

The Maryland-based university's running tally counted 66,369 deaths and 1,133,069 cases.

The US continues to lead worldwide cases and deaths related to the virus. Italy registered 28,710 deaths, followed by Spain with 25,100.

Nearly 175,400 patients have recovered in the US, according to the data.

New York is the worst-hit state by the pandemic with 24,198 deaths and nearly 313.000 cases, followed by New Jersey with 7,742 deaths and over 123,700 cases.

Since the virus emerged last December in the Chinese city of Wuhan, it has spread to at least 187 countries and regions.

There are more than 3.4 million confirmed infections globally with nearly 244,000 deaths, while nearly 1.1 million patients have recovered.