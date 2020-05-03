TURKEYS RECOVERED COVID-19 PATIENTS REACH 63,151 - MINISTRY

The number of people who have died from COVID-19 in Turkey has risen by 61 in the last 24 hours to 3,397, Health Ministry data showed on Sunday.

The overall number of cases rose by 1,670 to 126,045, the data showed. A total of 63,151 people have so far recovered from the new coronavirus, which causes the respiratory disease COVID-19.



"For the first time since March 11, the number of recovered patients has surpassed the current number of coronavirus patients in Turkey," Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said in social media post shared on official Twitter page.

The number of tests conducted in Turkey in the past 24 hours stood at 24,001, raising the total number of tests during the outbreak to more than 1.135 million.

COVID-19 cases have been reported in 187 countries and regions since it emerged in China last December, with the US and Europe now the hardest-hit areas.

The pandemic has killed almost 244,000 people, with total infections over 3.46 million, while just over 1.11 million people have recovered from the disease, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University.







