SPAINS DAILY NOVEL CORONAVIRUS DEATH TOLL FALLS TO 164 - MINISTRY

Spain's daily novel coronavirus death toll falls to 164 - ministry
WORLD Reuters
Spain has recorded 164 deaths from the new coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the lowest daily increase since March 18. That would bring the country's cumulative death toll from the virus to 25,264. As of Saturday Spain had reported 216,582 confirmed cases of the infection.
Spain's death toll from the new coronavirus rose by 164 to 25,264 on Sunday, health ministry data showed, marking the lowest one-day increase since March 18.
Confirmed cases of the virus rose to 217,466, from 216,582 on Saturday, the ministry said.
Madrid and Catalonia remain the two worst affected regions, with 8,332 and 5,185 fatalities respectively.
The declining death rate is an encouraging sign for Spain, which on Saturday took a large step towards unwinding its stiff lockdown by allowing adults to exercise outdoors for the first time in seven weeks.