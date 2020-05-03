WORLD

Pompeo says 'enormous evidence' virus came from Wuhan lab

"There is enormous evidence that this is where it began," US Secretary of State said on 's "This Week."

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Sunday that there was "enormous evidence" that the coronavirus pandemic originated in a laboratory in Wuhan, .

"There is enormous evidence that this is where it began," he said on ABC's "This Week."

But while highly critical of China's handling of the matter, Pompeo declined to say whether he thought the virus had been intentionally released.





