Global coronavirus cases exceed 3.4M in four months

The tally of coronavirus infections globally exceeded 3.4 million Saturday, according to US-based Johns Hopkins University.

The university's data showed the number of virus-linked deaths reached 243,674, while the number of people who recovered climbed to nearly 1.1 million.

The US is the hardest-hit country with the highest number of infections and deaths with more than 1.13 million and nearly 66,200, respectively.

Italy has the second-highest death toll with 28,710. Spain has the second-highest cases -- over 216,582.

The virus was first detected in Wuhan, China late December.

Despite the rising number of cases, most who contract the virus suffer mild symptoms before making a recovery.



