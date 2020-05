A yellow marking designed for a military parade is seen on an empty Red Square during a lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic in Moscow, Russia, Friday, May 1, 2020. (AP Photo)

Russia reported 9,623 new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday, its highest daily rise, bringing the total to 124,054.

The nationwide death toll rose to 1,222 after 57 people died in the last 24 hours, Russia's coronavirus crisis response centre said, after revising the previous day's tally.