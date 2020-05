Transgender people stand maintaining social distancing as they receive free food distribution during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Chennai on May 01, 2020. (AFP Photo)

The Indian government said on Friday that the world's biggest coronavirus lockdown will be extended for two weeks beyond May 4, but with some easing of restrictions.

The home ministry said in a statement that in view of "significant gains in the COVID-19 situation", areas with few or no cases would see "considerable relaxations".