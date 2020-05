A general view shows the Reichstag building with the restored facade with several bullet holes and traces caused by shrapnel from the Battle of Berlin in World War Two, as the spread of coronavirus continues in Berlin, April 23, 2020. (REUTERS Photo)

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 1,639 to 160,758, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Friday.

The death toll rose by 193 to 6,481.