TIKA delivers aid in Mexico over COVID-19 pandemic

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) Thursday delivered hygiene and food packages to the needy people in Mexico as part of COVID-19 solidarity efforts.

In a written statement, the TIKA said 170 packages were handed to an institution based in the capital for the country's indigenous peoples to be distributed to the needy in Chiapas and Oaxaca states.

About 850 people will benefit from the packages which include N95 masks, disinfectants, basic food, and cleaning materials.

The death toll in Mexico due to coronavirus stands at 1,732 with 163 new additions in the last 24 hours, while the total number of infections in the country has neared 18,000.

After originating in China last December, COVID-19 has spread to at least 187 countries and regions. Europe and the US are currently the worst-hit regions.

The pandemic has killed over 230,600 people worldwide, with more than 3.24 million infections, while the recoveries have exceeded 1 million, according to figures compiled by the US-based Johns Hopkins University.

* Writing by Ali Murat Alhas in Ankara