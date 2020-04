People react from their balconies next to Spanish flags with black ribbons and a banner during the daily applause for in honour of healthcare workers, amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, in Madrid, Spain, April 27, 2020. (REUTERS Photo)

The number of fatalities related to the novel coronavirus recorded overnight in Spain fell to 268, the lowest tally in nearly six weeks, the country's health ministry said on Thursday.

The overall death toll rose to 24,543 on Thursday up from 24,275 on the previous day, the ministry said. The number of cases registered in the country rose to 213,435 from 212,917 the day before.